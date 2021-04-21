Baseball: Liberty suffers first home loss of 2021, falling to Duke, 7-0

The Duke Blue Devils dealt Liberty its first home loss of the season, shutting out the Flames, 7-0, Tuesday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty had won its first 14 home games of the year and dating back to last year, entered the game having won 16 straight at home, the fourth longest active streak in the country.

Scoreless through the first five innings, left fielder RJ Schreck hit a three-run home in the sixth inning to give Duke a lead it never relinquished.

Five Blue Devils pitchers held the Liberty bats in check throughout the evening, combining to shut out the Flames for the first time this season.

Liberty second baseman Will Wagner, the reigning ASUN Player of the Week, led all hitters in the contest with three hits, including a double.

The Flames see their eight-game winning streak come to end, dropping to 25-9 on the season. The Blue Devils improve to 17-16.

