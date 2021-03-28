Baseball: Liberty splits doubleheader with Bellarmine

Liberty rallied in the ninth inning, moving the tying run to second, but came up short, falling to the Bellarmine Knights 8-7 in game one of an ASUN doubleheader, Saturday afternoon at Knights Field.

The loss ends Liberty’s winning streak at 13 games, a new NCAA Division I program record for the Flames.

Down two runs in the top of the ninth, Liberty pinch hitter Brandon Rohrer led off the inning with his first home run of season to trim Bellarmine’s advantage to one. The Flames then moved the tying run into scoring position at second with one out; but were unable to bring him around to score.

Liberty had won six consecutive road games and falls for the first time in ASUN play. The Flames drop to 15-6 overall and 4-1 in the ASUN Conference. Bellarmine drops to 8-12 overall and 4-4 in conference action.

