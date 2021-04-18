Baseball: Liberty shuts out North Alabama to complete three-game sweep

The Liberty Flames eased past the North Alabama Lions 15-0, completing a sweep of the ASUN series Sunday afternoon at Mike D. Lane Field.

For the second straight game, Liberty third baseman Trey McDyre had three hits. He also doubled, tripled and drove in two runs.

Center fielder Jaylen Guy had two hits, including his first home run of the season, knocking in two runs and scoring three for the Flames. Fellow outfielder Aaron Anderson also had two hits and drove in four runs, a career-high for the left fielder

Right-hander Trey Gibson pitched eight scoreless innings to pick up his sixth victory of the year.

The Flames extend their winning streak to eight games. Liberty moves to 25-8 overall and 11-1 in conference play. North Alabama falls to 4-29 overall and 3-12 in the ASUN.

