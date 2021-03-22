Baseball: Liberty sails by VCU, 6-1, extends win streak to 11

Liberty pitchers Trey Gibson and Fraser Ellard combined to hold the VCU bats in check over the first seven innings, leading the Flames past the Rams, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at the Diamond.

With its second victory in as many days over VCU, Liberty pushes its winning streak to 11 games in a row, a NCAA Division I record for the Flames.

Gibson, who has won each of his last three outings, did not allow a run over the first 5 1/3 innings. The freshman right-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Ellard followed Gibson with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out six and walked one.

Left fielder Aaron Anderson, who had a walk-off double in the Flames’ win over VCU yesterday, had two hits and drove in two runs. Second baseman Will Wagner also had two hits and two RBI for the Flames.

Liberty moves to 13-5 overall. VCU drops to 9-9.

