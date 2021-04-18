Baseball: Liberty rolls past North Alabama, 15-1, on Saturday

The Liberty Flames cruised past the North Alabama Lions, 15-1, in the second game of a three-game ASUN series Saturday at Mike D. Lane Field.

For the second straight day, all nine batters in the Liberty lineup had at least one hit in the contest. Six Flames had two or more hits.

Left fielder Aaron Anderson collected three hits and drove in three runs in the game. He was joined by third baseman Trey McDyre with three hits in the contest. McDyre had an RBI and scored twice.

Liberty second baseman Will Wagner and shortstop Cam Locklear each hit home runs in the contest. Wagner had two hits, including his sixth home run of the season, and had three RBI. Locklear also had two hits and drove in two runs. His two-run home run was his fourth of the year.

With the win, Liberty extends its winning streak to seven games. The Flames move to 24-8 overall and 10-1 in conference play. North Alabama falls to 4-28 overall and 3-11 in the ASUN.

