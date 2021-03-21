Baseball: Liberty pushes win streak to 10 with walkoff win over VCU
Left fielder Aaron Anderson drilled a double down the right field line, plating catcher Gray Betts to give the Liberty Flames a 3-2 walk-off win over the VCU Rams Saturday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
The one-run victory pushes Liberty’s winning streak to 10 games in a row, setting a new NCAA Division I record for the Flames.
Landon Riley, who leads the Flames with four saves, picked up his first decision of the 2021 season. The junior moves to 1-0 following a scoreless inning of relief in the ninth.
Right fielder Jake Wilson and Anderson led a 10-hit effort for the Flames, each collecting two hits apiece in the contest.
Liberty moves to 12-5 overall. VCU drops to 9-8.