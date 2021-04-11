Baseball: Liberty pounds out season-highs for runs, hits in 18-1 win

Published Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021, 9:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

First baseman Logan Mathieu hit two three-run home runs and three Flames had four hits each as Liberty romped to an 18-1 victory over Lipscomb Saturday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames posted season-highs for runs and hits (21) in the contest. Liberty batted around in third, fourth and fifth innings in the victory.

Flames first baseman Logan Mathieu hit two home runs in a game for the first time in his career. The junior belted his team-leading sixth and seventh home runs in back-to-back innings, the fourth and fifth, knocking in a career-high six RBI. Shortstop Cam Locklear also hit his third home run of the year in the contest.

Liberty catcher Gray Betts and left fielder Aaron Anderson each went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs apiece. Third baseman Trey McDyre also collected four hits for the Flames.

Liberty improves to 20-8 overall and 7-1 in the ASUN. Lipscomb drops to 11-15 overall and 4-7 in conference play.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments