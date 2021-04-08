Baseball: Liberty drops Wake Forest 8-4

The Liberty Flames raced out to a 5-1 lead and never looked back, downing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 8-4, Wednesday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

After Wake Forest plated a run to open the contest, Liberty struck for two runs in the home half of the first inning and three in the second to take a 5-1 advantage. Flames pitchers then held the Demon Deacons in check the rest of the way in the victory.

Second baseman Will Wagner had two hits, including an RBI triple, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Flames.

Liberty moves to 18-8 on the year. Wake Forest falls to 10-12.

