Baseball: JMU jumps out early, defeats VMI, 10-3
JMU defeated VMI 10-3 Tuesday in a non-conference matchup from Gray-Minor Stadium.
JMU scored five runs in the first two innings and added two more in the fifth and seventh, and one in the eighth.
VMI got on the scoreboard in the third as Trey Morgan singled home Michael Diodato. JT Inskeep delivered a two-run, pinch-hit single in the ninth to bring home Noah Cook and Hunter Cole.
Chase DeLauter was 3-3 for JMU (9-6) with a double and three runs scored.
Cody Warner doubled and walked for VMI (4-12) and Diodato had a hit and a walk. Ryan Huffman tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
The Keydets travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina Wednesday for another non-conference game at 4 p.m.
