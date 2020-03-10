 

Baseball: JMU jumps out early, defeats VMI, 10-3

Published Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, 7:12 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI AthleticsJMU defeated VMI 10-3 Tuesday in a non-conference matchup from Gray-Minor Stadium.

JMU scored five runs in the first two innings and added two more in the fifth and seventh, and one in the eighth.

VMI got on the scoreboard in the third as Trey Morgan singled home Michael Diodato. JT Inskeep delivered a two-run, pinch-hit single in the ninth to bring home Noah Cook and Hunter Cole.

Chase DeLauter was 3-3 for JMU (9-6) with a double and three runs scored.

Cody Warner doubled and walked for VMI (4-12) and Diodato had a hit and a walk. Ryan Huffman tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

The Keydets travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina Wednesday for another non-conference game at 4 p.m.



augusta free press
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.