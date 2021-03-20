Baseball: ETSU limits VMI to three hits in 4-0 shutout

East Tennessee State pitchers allowed just three hits Friday in a 4-0 victory over the visiting VMI baseball team in both teams Southern Conference opener.

VMI redshirt sophomore Nathan Light threw five strong innings before getting into trouble in the sixth. ETSU took a 1-0 lead in the first and Sean Kearney brought three runners home in the sixth with a home run. Light scattered seven hits and two walks over seven innings, striking out seven. Ryan Huffman tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

The Keydets had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth, but Hunter Loyd struck out the next batter. VMI got the first two runners on in the ninth as Trey Morgan and Cole Garrett walked, but closer Seth Chavez struck out the next three hitters to end the threat and seal the game.

Morgan had three walks for VMI (4-10/0-1 SoCon) and Justin Starke recorded a double. Garrett had a hit and a walk.

Loyd earned the win for ETSU (11-6/1-0), working seven frames and allowing just three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

The same two team meet tomorrow in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

