Baseball: EMU ends spring break trip on sour note

The EMU Diamond Royals lost their last game in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Eastern on Thursday by a score of 16-0.

The Royals do end their stretch of five games in four days with three wins under their belt as they head into the weekend with conference games in front of them. They open ODAC play with a doubleheader at Ferrum on Saturday, March 7 with the first pitch set for noon.

It was a tough offensive game for EMU as they only managed three hits in the ball game. The first came in the second inning when Skylar Lacks (Randolph, Va./Randolph Henry) hit a double with one out, but was left stranded on base.

The Royals would have base runners in the following three innings, but the same outcome was the result as they were left on base.

The Eagles scored one run in the second, third, and fourth innings to slowly build a lead up. Then after a scoreless fifth, the scoring opened up in the sixth as Eastern brought 11 runners home in the frame to put the game out of reach.

Lacks singled to lead off the fifth inning as he finished 2-3 in the game. Logan Jones (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) had the only other hit for EMU as three different batters earned walks.

Nick Jenkins (Elkton, Va./East Rockingham) started for the Royals in the first start of his young career. He threw 5.1 innings while picking up three strikeouts in the loss. Nate Tomlin (Spring City, Pa./Owen J. Roberts) threw a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

