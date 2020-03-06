Baseball: EMU ends spring break trip on sour note
The EMU Diamond Royals lost their last game in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Eastern on Thursday by a score of 16-0.
The Royals do end their stretch of five games in four days with three wins under their belt as they head into the weekend with conference games in front of them. They open ODAC play with a doubleheader at Ferrum on Saturday, March 7 with the first pitch set for noon.
It was a tough offensive game for EMU as they only managed three hits in the ball game. The first came in the second inning when Skylar Lacks (Randolph, Va./Randolph Henry) hit a double with one out, but was left stranded on base.
The Royals would have base runners in the following three innings, but the same outcome was the result as they were left on base.
The Eagles scored one run in the second, third, and fourth innings to slowly build a lead up. Then after a scoreless fifth, the scoring opened up in the sixth as Eastern brought 11 runners home in the frame to put the game out of reach.
Lacks singled to lead off the fifth inning as he finished 2-3 in the game. Logan Jones (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) had the only other hit for EMU as three different batters earned walks.
Nick Jenkins (Elkton, Va./East Rockingham) started for the Royals in the first start of his young career. He threw 5.1 innings while picking up three strikeouts in the loss. Nate Tomlin (Spring City, Pa./Owen J. Roberts) threw a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.