Baseball: Elon scores six unanswered runs to take Game 1 from Longwood

Elon defeated Longwood 9-7 in the first of a three game series on Friday.

Longwood jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning through a Jack Schnell double that saw Dylan Wilkinson and Hayden Harris cross home. Schnell finished the day going 3-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Elon responded in the bottom half of the inning, cutting the lead in half when a Parker Haskin double scored Justin Cassella.

Longwood would immediately respond in the top half of the second, when Wilkinson singled home Michael Peterson and Drayven Kowalski. Hunter Gilliam would follow up with a two-run home run to make the score 6-1.

The Phoenix would score two in the home half of the third, when Cassella and Alex Iadisernia hit home a pair of runs to bring the lead back within two.

The final three frames would see Elon score six unanswered runs, to complete the comeback. The Phoenix were led by Cassella offensively, who reached base four times, had two RBI and three runs. Elon would see seven different players cross home as well as seven record a hit in the contest.

Andrew Potojecki started on the mound for the Lancers and finished the day with five innings pitched, allowing five runs and eight hits. Logan Berrier(0-1) came on in relief and pitched two innings. Berrier allowed three runs on two hits and picked up the loss. Trey Tiffany also appeared in the game and pitched one inning, allowing one run and striking out one.

Trevor Kirk started for the Phoneix and pitched five innings. Kirk gave up three earned runs and struck out eight batters. Sprague and Greenler(1-0) came out of the bullpen to finish the game out, and allowed one combined hit, and no runs. Greenler picked up his first victory of the season, pitching two and two-thirds and not allowing a baserunner to finish out the game.

The Lancers play Elon again tomorrow at 2 p.m. in what will be the second game of a three game series.