Baseball: Elon outduels Longwood, 4-3, to take weekend series

A back-and-forth pitcher’s duel between Longwood and Elon saw the Phoenix get their second dramatic win in a row against the Lancers, 4-3.

Freshman Kevin Warunek got the second start in his young career on the mound. The southpaw pitcher went six innings allowing just two runs on six hits.

The Lancers (3-4) offense was led by redshirt-junior Hunter Gilliam. Gilliam finished the day going 3-4 with two home runs, and three RBI. The Farmville native has four home runs this season and is batting an impressive .391. Hayden Harris also contributed with a pair of hits.

Elon (3-3) had Joe Savino start on the mound. Savino went six innings allowing three earned runs and struck out 10. In relief, Sam DieLella, Cam Seguin and Ben Simon finished the game allowing no runs on two base hits combined. Simon picked up the win which is the first of the season.

Longwood struck first when Gilliam got the scoring started in the top half of the first inning with a solo home run to right field.

Elon would respond in the second inning, when Connor Coolahan doubled down the left filed line scoring Luke Stephenson. Justin Cassella would later score in the fifth inning to give the Phoenix their first lead of the day.

Longwood would respond immediately in the top half of the sixth inning through a second Hunter Gilliam home run of the afternoon. This time a two run shot to left field that scored Dylan Wilkinson.

Elon would battle back in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Phoenix walked their first two batters before a fielder’s choice advanced Cassella to third. Following an intentional walk, Cole Reynolds would be hit by the pitch, advancing everyone and tying the game. Parker Haskin would follow up with a sacrifice-fly to centerfield, to walk off the game and give Elon the 4-3 victory.

Dylan Saale appeared out of the bullpen for the Lancers and pitched two innings, allowing no hits and no runs. Michael Tolson (0-1) was on the mound for the Lancers in the ninth inning and picked up the loss.

The Longwood baseball team returns to action tomorrow at 2 p.m. to finish out the weekend series against Elon.