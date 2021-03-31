Baseball: Duke defeats Liberty, 5-4

Duke held off Liberty, 5-4, Tuesday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, only to see the Flames battle back to close to within one run twice in the contest. Liberty also moved the tying run into scoring base in the ninth inning; but could not bring the equalizer around to score.

Liberty first baseman Aaron Anderson was the only player in the contest with three hits, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. Left fielder Brandon Rohrer also hit a solo home run for the Flames.

Liberty falls to 16-7 overall. Duke improves to 11-10.

