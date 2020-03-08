Baseball: Binghamton completes sweep of VMI
VMI got a two-run home run from freshman Bobby Minotti, but that was it in a 7-2 loss to Binghamton on Sunday in Lexington.
Binghamton scored two runs in the top of the third, and padded the lead with four in the fifth. Justin Starke led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a walk and scored on Minotti’s homer to left center, his second long ball of the season.
Callen Nuccio had a hit and two walks for VMI, while Josh Hollifield and Jon Clines also had hits. Sophomore Adam Jewell went the distance for the Keydets on the mound, striking out five with 10 hits and two walks.
Josh Kopcza picked up the win for Binghamton and Dylan Gearhart worked the last four innings for the Bearcats (5-7) to earn the save, allowing just three baserunners.
VMI (4-11) hosts James Madison University Tuesday in another non-conference game at 3 p.m.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.