Baseball: Binghamton completes sweep of VMI

Published Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020, 5:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VMI got a two-run home run from freshman Bobby Minotti, but that was it in a 7-2 loss to Binghamton on Sunday in Lexington.

Binghamton scored two runs in the top of the third, and padded the lead with four in the fifth. Justin Starke led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a walk and scored on Minotti’s homer to left center, his second long ball of the season.

Callen Nuccio had a hit and two walks for VMI, while Josh Hollifield and Jon Clines also had hits. Sophomore Adam Jewell went the distance for the Keydets on the mound, striking out five with 10 hits and two walks.

Josh Kopcza picked up the win for Binghamton and Dylan Gearhart worked the last four innings for the Bearcats (5-7) to earn the save, allowing just three baserunners.

VMI (4-11) hosts James Madison University Tuesday in another non-conference game at 3 p.m.

Related