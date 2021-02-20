Baseball: Abbott brilliant as #5 UVA opens with 2-1 win over UConn

Andrew Abbott struck out nine in five and two-third innings of scoreless baseball to pitch #5 UVA to a 2-1 win over UConn in the Cavaliers’ season opener on Friday at Disharoon Park.

The preseason All-American was making only his third career start after playing a prominent bullpen role the last three seasons. The senior lefty allowed two hits in his stint, and retired the last nine batters that he faced in his 93-pitch outing.

The UVA offense got its runs on a first inning bases-loaded hit by pitch and a third inning RBI groundout.

UConn starter Ben Casparius held the ‘Hoos to two runs on four hits while striking out six in five and two-thirds innings of work, and two Huskies’ relievers held Virginia scoreless and hitless the rest of the way.

Zack Gelof had two hits for UVA.

“It’s been 11 months, and it’s sure great to be back out on that field competing,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said. “UConn has a veteran team, a really talented team, as do we. This was just game one of three games that are going to be really, really hard fought and we’re just excited to get the first win of the season.”

The second game of the three-game set is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Cavaliers will send out righthander Griff McGarry (Portola Vally, Calif.), and he will be opposed by righty Joe Simeone.

The middle game will air live on ACCNX.

