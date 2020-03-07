Baseball: #7 N.C. State defeats Virginia, 6-2, evens series

N.C. State broke a 2-2 seventh inning tie, powered by homers from Tyler McDonough and Jose Torres, in a 6-2 win over Virginia on Saturday in Disharoon Park.

The seventh-ranked Wolfpack (13-1, 1-1 ACC) got a nice start from Mike Vasil, who gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings of work, striking out six and walking three.

Virginia freshman Chris Newell hit a game-tying, lead-off home run in the bottom of the fifth as part of a 2-for-4 effort at the plate.

The home run was Newell’s third of the season.

Nick Swiney (4-0, 1.29 ERA) got the win, giving up two runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out a season-low five.

Virginia (11-4, 1-1 ACC) hosts the Pack in the the rubber game at 3 p.m. Sunday on ACC Network.

