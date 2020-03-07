 

Baseball: #7 N.C. State defeats Virginia, 6-2, evens series

Published Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, 4:54 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva baseballN.C. State broke a 2-2 seventh inning tie, powered by homers from Tyler McDonough and Jose Torres, in a 6-2 win over Virginia on Saturday in Disharoon Park.

The seventh-ranked Wolfpack (13-1, 1-1 ACC) got a nice start from Mike Vasil, who gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings of work, striking out six and walking three.

Virginia freshman Chris Newell hit a game-tying, lead-off home run in the bottom of the fifth as part of a 2-for-4 effort at the plate.

The home run was Newell’s third of the season.

Nick Swiney (4-0, 1.29 ERA) got the win, giving up two runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out a season-low five.

Virginia (11-4, 1-1 ACC) hosts the Pack in the the rubber game at 3 p.m. Sunday on ACC Network.



augusta free press
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.