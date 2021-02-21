Baseball: #5 UVA defeats UConn, 4-2, to take weekend series

UVA starter Mike Vasil gave up an unearned run in six innings, and Stephen Schoch pitched around a two-out ninth inning error to close out a 4-2 win over UConn on Sunday.

Vasil struck out six and gave up three hits in his first start of the 2021 season to notch the win.

The ‘Hoos (2-1) staked him to an 2-0 first inning lead on an RBI single by Marc Lebreaux and an RBI groundout by Devin Ortiz.

UConn cut the lead to 2-1 in the third when Chris Brown scored on a two-out wild pitch.

Virginia got the run back in the bottom half of the inning on a two-out RBI single by Brendan Rivoli.

A two-out RBI single by Logan Michaels added an insurance run in the seventh that increased the Cavaliers’ lead to 4-1.

Schoch got the first two out in the ninth before walking Pat Winkel on a 3-2 pitch. Winkel took second, then scored when Schoch misplayed a bloop off the bat of Ben Maycock.

The closer struck out Chris Brown to seal the deal and the opening series of 2021.

Virginia hosts VMI on Tuesday at 3 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

