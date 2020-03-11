Baseball: #25 Virginia blasts Umass Lowell, 24-5

Virginia led 20-0 after four innings on its way to a 24-5 win on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

The 25th-ranked ‘Hoos (13-4, 2-1 ACC) got seven in the first and six in the second to erase any doubt against the River Hawks (4-10), who lost 6-4 to #22 LSU just two days ago.

Marc Lebreux had three hits and three RBI. Chris Newell homered and knocked in five, and Devin Ortiz and Jimmy Sullivan also went deep for UVA, which has won 12 of its last 14.

Starter Matt Wyant (1-0, 3.00 ERA) got the win with four hitless innings, striking out two and walking two.

Virginia is back on the road this weekend at Pitt (10-5, 0-3 ACC).

