Baseball: #23 Duke evens weekend series with 9-1 win over VMI

The 23rd-ranked Duke baseball team took advantage of two big innings Saturday afternoon to defeat VMI 9-1 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Blue Devils evened the series after the Keydets had won the opener, 10-5, on Friday.

The Keydets got on the board in the first inning Saturday. Trey Morgan led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a Will Knight triple to center field.

The Blue Devils tied the game in the bottom of the first and scored three in the bottom of the fourth with four base hits and two walks in the frame. A three-run home run by Damon Lux as part of a four-run eighth ended the scoring.

Zac Morris and Cole Garrett each had hits for VMI and Morgan and Knight also drew walks. Freshman Tyler Kaltrieder tossed 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run and two hits while striking out four.

Luke Fox started for Duke and went five innings for the win. Billy Seidl worked four innings of hitless relief with six strikeouts to earn the save.

Lux went 2-5 with five RBI and two sacrifice flies and four other Blue Devils had two hits.

The two teams will close out the three-game non-conference series Sunday at 1 p.m.