Baseball: #22 Virginia Tech rallies, defeats VMI, 7-5

Published Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021, 11:18 pm

VMI nearly pulled off an upset of 22nd-ranked Virginia Tech Tuesday night, but the Hokies rallied for a 7-5 non-conference win.

Following a Hokie home run in the first inning, the Keydets followed with three in the top of the second. Cole Garrett brought home Justin Starke and Trey Morgan with a double and in turn came home on a Zac Morris single.

Starke added to the lead with a run-scoring single in the fifth to score Cody Warner.

Virginia Tech tied the game 4-4 with three in the bottom of the fifth.

Morgan doubled in the top of the seventh to bring Will Knight around to score and give VMI the lead back.

TJ Rumfield hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for the Hokies to make it a 7-5 ballgame.

Morgan went 3-for-5, and Starke had two hits and a walk. Warner and Knight had a hit and a walk, and Warner also stole a base.

The Keydets will host Wofford this weekend in a three-game Southern Conference series.

