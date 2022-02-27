Baseball: #21 Liberty gets homer from Orndorff, solid pitching in win

Published Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 8:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For the second consecutive day, No. 21 Liberty Flames pitchers held Winthrop in check, topping the 8-1, Saturday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

After a solid outing by the duo of Joe Adametz III and David Erickson yesterday, the Flames received another solid effort by the pitching trio of Trey Gibson, Trey Carter and Mason Fluharty this afternoon. The three combined to allow one run on seven hits in the contest, striking a season-high 14 and walking one batter.

For the third straight game, center fielder Derek Orndorff hit a home run. The outfielder tied the game at 1-1 in the second with his fifth home run of the season.

Right fielder Aaron Anderson, second baseman Cameron Foster and first baseman Logan Mathieu each had two hits apiece for the Flames.

With the victory, Liberty extends its winning streak to five consecutive games and moves to 5-1 on the season. Winthrop falls to 2-4.