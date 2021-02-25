Baseball: #2 UVA opens ACC play this weekend at North Carolina

It’s February, and you don’t normally see teams beginning ACC play in February, but, what’s normal anymore, anyway?

#2 Virginia – we’re using the Baseball America ranking, because why not? – opens ACC play Thursday with the opening game of a three-game series against North Carolina.

First pitch in the series opener is slated for 4 p.m. on ACCNX.

The entire series will be carried live on ACCNX, available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App.

Probables

Thursday, 4 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Andrew Abbott (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 1 BB, 9 SO)

LHP Andrew Abbott (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 1 BB, 9 SO) UNC: RHP Austin Love (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 BB, 9 SO)

Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia: RHP Griff McGarry (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 4.0 IP, 3 BB, 9 SO)

RHP Griff McGarry (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 4.0 IP, 3 BB, 9 SO) UNC: RHP Max Carlson (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 6.2 IP, 1 BB, 8 SO)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Virginia: RHP Mike Vasil (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 0 BB, 6 SO)

RHP Mike Vasil (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 0 BB, 6 SO) UNC: RHP Max Alba (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 6 SO)

