Baseball: #2 UVA hosts VMI on Tuesday to wrap four-game homestand

UVA baseball, now at #2 in the Baseball America Top 25, wraps a four-game homestand on Tuesday with a game against VMI at 3 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Nate Savino (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 10.2 IP, 5 BB, 10 SO in 2020) gets the ball for Virginia. VMI is going with lefty Nathan Light (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 14.2 IP, 8 BB, 16 SO in 2020).

Tuesday’s game will serve as the season opener for VMI after its weekend series vs. NC State was canceled.

The will be the final tune-up for the ‘Hoos (2-1 in 2021) before ACC play begins in Chapel Hill this weekend for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers took two out of three games against UConn this past weekend at Disharoon Park. The Huskies had been receiving votes in a number of college baseball polls.

Notebook

Virginia clinched the series on Sunday with a 4-2 victory thanks to a quality start from Mike Vasil (6 IP, 0 ER, 6 SO) and a pair of timely two-out hits from Brendan Rivoli and Logan Michaels. Along with Vasil, the Cavalier bullpen did not surrender an earned run and closer Stephen Schoch shut the door in the ninth with his second save of the weekend.

Nic Kent had a hit in all three games over the weekend, including back-to-back two-hit performances on Saturday and Sunday. The Cavalier leadoff man has been successful in his last eight stolen base attempts.

Five players – Kent, Logan Michaels, Alex Tappen, Zack Gelof and Marc Lebreux – reached base in all three games against UConn.

Devin Ortiz was moved up to the fifth spot in the lineup on Sunday and delivered with his ninth career multi-hit effort.

Dating back to last season, Marc Lebreux has reached successfully in 18-straight games. He had a hit in all three games over the weekend, including an RBI single on Sunday in the first inning to give UVA the lead.

Zack Gelof, who collected four hits in three games and leads the team with three RBI, is three hits shy of 100 for his career.

