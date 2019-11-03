Barron’s in Education Program to partner with the College of Business at JMU

Beginning this fall semester, the James Madison University College of Business will be partnering with the Barron’s in Education Program to offer juniors, seniors, faculty and staff digital subscriptions to Barron’s online content as a result of the generosity of alumnus Brian Gracie (’89).

Barron’s is America’s premier financial magazine. It provides in-depth analysis and commentary on the markets, updated every business day online.

“It is an honor to partner with Barron’s in Education to provide a segment of our students, faculty and staff additional real-world insight into investment topics and global market trends,” said Sam Collier, director, Office of Professional Development and Engagement at CoB. “We cannot thank Brian Gracie enough for providing this resource for the CoB.”

“It is my hope that this service will allow James Madison University students to see the real-world application of what they are learning in the classroom and how it affects the world around them,” said Gracie. Founder of Heritage Financial Consultants, a Maryland-based financial planning company included on the Baltimore Business Journal’s 2017 top five list of largest area financial companies, Gracie is proud to be able to share his success with his fellow Dukes. “I built Heritage Financial Consultants on the belief that it is important to make a difference in the lives of those in our community and I am delighted to be able to partner with Barron’s to facilitate this service for CoB staff and students.”

This program provides multiple benefits to students pursuing a career in business and faculty looking to make greater strides in their fields. Some of these benefits include:

Barron’s digital online subscriptions for juniors, seniors, faculty and staff

Distribution of Barron’s “Weekly Review” for business faculty

Guest speakers/webinars made available from Dow Jones, Barron’s and Northern Trust for student engagement

Opportunities to connect with Barron’s corporate recruitment teams for internship and job opportunities

“We are so pleased to bring the Barron’s in Education Program to the JMU College of Business with support from Brian Gracie,” said Joe Lanza, Director of Financial Education at Dow Jones Media Group. “Juniors, seniors, faculty and staff will have access to Barron’s digital content along with experiential learning elements designed to help promote financial proficiency for the next generation of business leaders.”

