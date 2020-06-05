Barnes & Noble has re-opened all Virginia stores

Barnes & Noble announced today that all its Virginia stores are re-opened to the public after being closed due to COVID-19.

The opening is being done based on state and local guidelines and have a number of safety precautions in place for both customers and booksellers.

The safety measures customers will find in our Virginia stores include:

Enhanced cleaning throughout the day;

Social distancing measures of at least six feet for customers and booksellers, including a limit to the number of customers at any one time, and in-store signage;

Protective barriers at our registers to separate customers and booksellers;

Booksellers are always required to wear face masks;

All booksellers have temperature checks before shifts;

Designated spaces are marked for customers to deposit any books they have browsed, for these then to be taken out of circulation for sanitizing;

Cafés are limited to To-Go only service and BN Café App pickup;

Curbside delivery for Buy Online, Pick Up In Store orders

We will not be holding in-store events but are hosting Virtual Events with authors and Storytime book readings available on BN.com and B&N’s social channels.

The stores will continue to offer curbside delivery in most stores as well as home delivery through BN.com.

For a full update on Barnes & Noble’s response to COVID-19, visit the update page on BN.com.

You can find your local Virginia store on our store locator page here: stores.barnesandnoble.com.

