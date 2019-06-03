Baragar gives Richmond Flying Squirrels six strong in Monday morning win

Behind a strong start from left-hander Caleb Baragar, the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Reading Fightin Phils, 4-2, on Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baragar (Win, 2-0) tied a season high with 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two. The Richmond (19-35) southpaw has completed at least five innings and allowed three or fewer runs in each of his five starts since joining the Flying Squirrels.

Richmond gave Baragar a run in the top of the second inning. After Jonah Arenado and Zach Houchins hit back-to-back singles to start the inning, a walk by left-hander David Parkinson (Loss, 5-3) loaded the bases for Brandon Van Horn. On a 1-2 pitch, Van Horn lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

Reading (31-22) tied the game in the third. With a runner on second base and one out, Mickey Moniak hit an RBI double to right field to make it a 1-1 game.

The Flying Squirrels pulled ahead in the sixth on Houchins’ second home run of the series. He blasted a 1-1 pitch from Parkinson over the left-field fence for a two-run shot to give Richmond a 3-1 lead. Houchins finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Over his last seven games, Houchins is 10-for-27 (.370) with two homers and seven RBIs.

Richmond added its final run of the game in the seventh. First, Jalen Miller walked, moved to second on a passed ball and stole third base—his 14th steal of the season. Next, Jonah Arenado singled up the middle to bring in Miller and make it 4-1.

Arenado went 3-for-5 with an RBI to collect his 12th multi-hit game of the season.

Baragar pitched into the seventh inning for the second time this season, but exited after 6.2 innings with runners on the corners and two outs. Left-hander Sam Moll entered in relief and threw a wild pitch on his first offering that allowed an inherited runner to score before he recorded the final out of the inning.

Right-hander Melvin Adon (Save, 7) relieved Moll in the eighth, bidding for a four-out save. He allowed one hit in the ninth to give Reading a chance with the potential tying run at the plate, but induced a groundout to earn his seventh save of the season.

The Flying Squirrels continue their road trip and begin a series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday at Hadlock Field, when left-hander Conner Menez (3-2, 2.52 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Konnor Wade (0-0, 4.91 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:30 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

