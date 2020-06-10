Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg will host travel baseball tournament this weekend

Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg will be hosting baseball beginning on Friday with the beginning of a weekend of travel baseball tournament action.

“As the Minor League Baseball season remains in limbo, we are thrilled to help provide some baseball to Lynchburg sports fans. We encourage everyone to come out and get their baseball fix this weekend,” said Chris Jones, president of the Lynchburg Hillcats. “Hopefully we will also have Hillcats’ games in the near future.”

This weekend will feature a Dynamic Baseball Tournament consisting of 15 games over three days. On Friday the gates open at 7 a.m. for an 8 a.m. first pitch, with six total games scheduled on the first day.

Saturday will see five more contests at Bank of the James Stadium, with four games rounding out the tournament on Sunday.

The Hillcats will be offering concessions throughout the games and implementing new social distancing practices.

Fans can purchase tickets through Dynamic Baseball at the Bank of the James’ Stadium box office. Entry will be $10 per day or $25 for the entire weekend.

