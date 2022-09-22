Menu
baltimore ravens sign jason pierre paul looking to add depth at linebacker
NFL

Baltimore Ravens sign Jason Pierre-Paul, looking to add depth at linebacker

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Baltimore Ravens
(© melissamn – Shutterstock)

The Baltimore Ravens are adding veteran linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to their roster in a move to add punch to the pass rush.

Pierre-Paul, a 2010 first-round pick and 12-year NFL veteran, has 91.5 career sacks and two Super Bowl rings, with Tampa Bay and the New York Giants.

After surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, Pierre-Paul was released by Tampa Bay, where he had played the past four seasons.

The injury bothered him last season, limiting JPP to 2.5 sacks in 12 games, but he had 9.5 sacks in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl for the third time.

The Ravens linebacker corps is a walking MASH unit at the moment. Tyus Bowser, who led Baltimore with seven sacks last season, is coming off Achilles surgery and is on reserve/PUP. Second-round rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo suffered an Achilles injury at his Pro Day, and he is on the reserve/NFI list, though he is expected to be able to play this season.

Steven Means suffered a season-ending torn Achilles Sunday against the Dolphins, and Vince Beigel suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in August.

The Ravens had just two outside linebackers on their depth chart, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston, before signing Brandon Copeland on Tuesday.

Houston leads the D with two sacks, but Oweh has not recorded one yet, and the Ravens only sacked Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa once in Sunday’s 42-38 loss.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

