Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
baltimore ravens hold off tampa bay buccaneers 27 22 to notch second straight w
Sports

Baltimore Ravens hold off Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, to notch second straight W

Chris Graham
Last updated:
baltimore ravens
(© melissamn – Shutterstock)

The Baltimore Ravens were able to hold off a late charge from Tampa Bay to win their second game in a row, 27-22, on Thursday Night Football.

Lamar Jackson passed for 238 yards and two TDs for Baltimore (5-3), which piled up 231 yards on the ground, gashing the Bucs’ defense with runs of 40, 25, 22 and 18 as five Ravens rushers gained at least 28 yards on the night.

The Ravens scored twice in the second quarter, both on Jackson TD passes, to lead 17-10 at the break.

A Ryan Succop field goal got Tampa Bay (3-5) to 17-13 with 12:26 to go in the game, ahead of a flurry of scoring in the final 6:55.

A Devin Duvernay 15-yard TD run capped a nine-play, 83-yard drive that put Baltimore up 24-13, followed by a Succop 26-yard field goal with 4:54 left.

The Ravens extended the lead with 2:12 left on a 30-yard Justin Tucker field goal.

Tom Brady, who passed for 325 yards, connected with Julio Jones on an 8-yard TD pass with 49 seconds left to get it back to a one-score game, but Baltimore was able to cover the onside kick and run the clock out.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Best Arkansas Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | AR Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies
, , , , ,

Best Arkansas Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | AR Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies
Gia Nguyen
Best Oklahoma Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | OK Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies
, , , , , ,

Best Oklahoma Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | OK Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies
Gia Nguyen

The Houston Astros will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Minute Maid Park on Friday for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. Baseball fans in Oklahoma don’t have to drive out of state to place a bet on the 2022...

Best Louisiana Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | LA Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies
, , , , ,

Best Louisiana Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | LA Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies
Gia Nguyen

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to continue their postseason run when they travel to Minute Maid Park on Friday night for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series versus the Houston Astros. While sports betting in Louisiana is legal, baseball...

virginia tech brent pry

NC State storms back from 18-point deficit, stuns Virginia Tech, 22-21
Roger Gonzalez
The Best New Mexico Sports Betting Sites for World Series 2022
, , , , ,

Best New Mexico Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | NM Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies
Gia Nguyen
soccer throw

Women’s Soccer: #8 UVA rides early goal from Alex Spaanstra to 1-0 win at Miami
Chris Graham
Leslie Beauregard

Staunton: City Council finally makes it official with Leslie Beauregard named city manager
Chris Graham