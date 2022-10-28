Baltimore Ravens hold off Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, to notch second straight W

The Baltimore Ravens were able to hold off a late charge from Tampa Bay to win their second game in a row, 27-22, on Thursday Night Football.

Lamar Jackson passed for 238 yards and two TDs for Baltimore (5-3), which piled up 231 yards on the ground, gashing the Bucs’ defense with runs of 40, 25, 22 and 18 as five Ravens rushers gained at least 28 yards on the night.

The Ravens scored twice in the second quarter, both on Jackson TD passes, to lead 17-10 at the break.

A Ryan Succop field goal got Tampa Bay (3-5) to 17-13 with 12:26 to go in the game, ahead of a flurry of scoring in the final 6:55.

A Devin Duvernay 15-yard TD run capped a nine-play, 83-yard drive that put Baltimore up 24-13, followed by a Succop 26-yard field goal with 4:54 left.

The Ravens extended the lead with 2:12 left on a 30-yard Justin Tucker field goal.

Tom Brady, who passed for 325 yards, connected with Julio Jones on an 8-yard TD pass with 49 seconds left to get it back to a one-score game, but Baltimore was able to cover the onside kick and run the clock out.