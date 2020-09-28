Ballot drop box available at Staunton City Hall: Use of sealed envelope required

A ballot drop box will be available for Staunton voters beginning Monday and will be located in front of the double doors on the Central Avenue side of City Hall.

The box is for the Nov. 3 presidential election only.

If using the drop box to return your absentee ballot, remember that your ballot must be returned in the sealed envelope that was provided in your mailing.

Tampering with the ballot box is a felony.

No ballots will be accepted after 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone with questions should contact the registrar’s office at 540.332.3840.

Full details on elections and voting information can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/registrar.

Important 2020 election dates

Oct. 13: Deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration

In-person 5 p.m.

Online 11:59 p.m.

Deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration In-person 5 p.m. Online 11:59 p.m. Oct. 23: Last day to submit an application to vote by mail either online, fax or mail by 5 p.m.

Last day to submit an application to vote by mail either online, fax or mail by 5 p.m. Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person by 5 p.m.

Last day to vote early in-person by 5 p.m. Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

