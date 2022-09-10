Baker Mayfield era begins for Carolina Panthers with Cleveland Browns
The Baker Mayfield era begins with the Carolina Panthers when Matt Rhule’s team hosts the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Both teams look far from contenders for the playoffs, but one can grab an early win to boost their chances here. It should be a game where the run game is used heavily with both facing uncertain situations at quarterback.
Where to watch?
The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. ET for those in North Carolina, South Carolina and the Cleveland area. Otherwise, you will need NFL Sunday Ticket.
What to know about the Browns
With the 11-game suspension of Deshuan Watson, it means Jacoby Brissett is in line to get the start. He is on the fourth team of his career and had five touchdowns and four interceptions last season with the Dolphins. Because of his limited passing, the Panthers will certainly get after him, so his escapability will be huge to keep the defense honest. He will rely heavily on Nick Chubb early.
What to know about the Panthers
Expect an emotional Mayfield as he faces his former team. He wants nothing more than to beat them big time, and he has shown flashes in this league that he can be a game changer. Sometimes all you need it a change of scenery, so we will see how comfortable he looks early on. He, like Brissett, will rely plenty on his running back. Except a healthy Christian McCaffrey to make an impact in run game and pass catching.
Prediction
Panthers 20, Browns 17