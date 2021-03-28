Baeball: UNCG sweeps SoCon doubleheader at VMI

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro took both ends of a Southern Conference doubleheader with VMI on Saturday, 13-2 in eight innings and 11-3 in the nightcap.

There was a lightning delay of over an hour in the eighth inning of the first game.

UNCG went ahead 5-0 in the fourth inning of the first game. VMI struck back with a two-run home run by red-shirt sophomore Will Knight in the bottom of the fourth, but the Spartans closed with eight runs in the final three frames.

Coleman Sawyer was 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI for UNCG.

VMI had solo home runs from Justin Starke and Cole Garrett in the first and fourth innings of the nightcap,but left nine runners stranded in the first five frames. UNCG built a 5-2 lead after scoring two runs each in the third and fourth, but Knight blasted another home run in the seventh to make it a two-run game. The Spartans broke the game open with six runs in the top of the eighth.

Knight had three hits in the nightcap while Garrett had two. Starke and Swaim recorded a hit and a walk each and Cody Warner walked twice.

Sam Ewald threw three hitless innings with just one walk and three strikeouts to keep his team in the game.

Hogan Windish went 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs and two RBI for the Spartans (13-10/2-4).

The Keydets (6-14/2-4 SoCon) are off until the weekend, traveling to Samford for another Southern Conference series starting Friday.

