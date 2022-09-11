Bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt suffers torn pec
Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt could be out for an extended period after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-20 OT win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Watt is scheduled to undergo a medical evaluation on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN.
The Steelers are hoping the injury is a low-grade tear, which would take 4-6 weeks to recover.
A high-grade tear could put Watt out for 3-4 months, basically the season.