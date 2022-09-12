Bad news for Dallas Cowboys fans: Prescott out for 6-8 weeks with broken thumb
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks with a broken right thumb that will require surgery.
Prescott was injured in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay Sunday night when he hit the hand of Bucs’ linebacker Shaq Barrett on his follow-through after throwing a pass.
Prescott, who was 14-of-29 for 134 yards, an INT and a 47.2 passer rating, thought he had jammed the finger and would be OK, but he was taken to the locker room for X-rays, which confirmed the fracture.
Dallas will go with Cooper Rush as the starter at QB in Prescott’s absence.
The Central Michigan alum has one career NFL start, throwing for 325 yards and two TDs in a 20-16 win over Minnesota last season.
WVU alum Will Grier, who was on the Cowboys’ practice squad as the #3 quarterback, will move up to be the backup to Rush.
Grier has two career NFL starts, both with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, both Panthers’ losses.