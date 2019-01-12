BackStory celebrates 10 years with a look back, new prize

BackStory, an American history podcast produced by Virginia Humanities, releases “The BackStory Prize: Our Choice for the Best Public History Project in America.”

BackStory celebrated ten years of American history audio storytelling by establishing an important new prize – the BackStory Prize for Public History – and made a show about it. In the episode, Ed Ayers, Brian Balogh, Joanne Freeman, Nathan Connolly and special guest judges Margot Lee Shetterly (author of Hidden Figures) and actor Chris Jackson (who played George Washington in “Hamilton” on Broadway) discuss the exhibitions, books, websites and museums that competed to become the winner of the first ever BackStory Prize.

“The BackStory Prize: Our Choice for the Best Public History Project in America,” is available now. Find it and every episode of BackStory on the website ( www.BackStoryRadio.org ) or on popular podcatchers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. BackStorypublishes every week at noon and is available for free.

