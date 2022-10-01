back to the drawing board for virginia tech after 41 10 loss at north carolina

The Virginia Tech football team led 3-0 at North Carolina on Saturday in their first ACC road game of the season, and it was all downhill from there.

The Hokies would score just seven points the rest of the way on a team with a horrid defense, losing 41-10 in Chapel Hill.

Hokies quarterback Grant Wells went 16-for-26 for 148 yards and an interception, backup Jason Brown even saw time, and the offense generated just 282 total yards in a rainy day in Chapel Hill. Brent Pry’s team managed to run the ball a bit better at times, but the offense still lacked ideas and failed to impress, dealing with dropped balls and poor execution.

Tech went 9-for-18 on third downs but did not deliver when needed, seeing promising drives stall around midfield over and over again.

Meanwhile, UNC had 540 yards of total offense as star freshman quarterback Drake May continued his stellar play. A week after throwing five touchdowns against Notre Dame, he threw three against Tech, going 26-for-36 for 363 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 73 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, as the Hokies have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Tech allowed UNC to convert all three of their third downs and conceded 7.4 yards per play on the game.

Josh Downs caught eight balls for 120 yards and 10 different Tar Heels caught balls on the day.

Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) now turns their focus to facing Pittsburgh on Saturday on the road.

UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) travels to face Miami next week.