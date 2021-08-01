Back to school open houses help Waynesboro students get ready for school year

Waynesboro Public Schools will be holding a series of open house events this week to get students and families ready for the start of the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

“As we move forward from remote and hybrid learning, we are excited to have students return to school,” Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said. “Due to the pandemic many have not been in a school building for some time, and this will be an important time to meet teachers and staff. I strongly encourage families to attend their schools open house, particularly students attending a new building for the first time.”

Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Kate Collins Middle School sixth grade: 5-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Wayne Hills Center PreK classes (parents will attend one session): 3-3:45 p.m. 4-4:45 p.m., 5-5:45 p.m., 6-6:45 p.m.

Kate Collins Middle School seventh grade: 5-6:30 p.m.

Waynesboro High School freshman Class and new students to WHS: 6-6:45 p.m.

Waynesboro High School sophomore Class orientation: 7-7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

All elementary schools kindergarten and second grade: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All elementary schools first grade and new students: 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Kate Collins Middle School eighth grade: 5-6:30 p.m.

Information can be found posted to the district website, accessible at www.waynesboro.k12.va.us.

Families with back-to-school questions are encouraged to contact their student’s school.