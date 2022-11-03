Back Flightline With Up To $6,000 In Breeders Cup Free Bets

Flightline is the next big wonder horse in the making and he’s back in action at the Breeders’ Cup this Saturday. He’s won ALL five starts and is all the rage to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic, so why not grab up to $6000 in Flightline Breeders Cup free bets to back this equine superstar, which you can claim in ANY US State!



You can bet on FLIGHTLINE at this Saturday's Breeders Cup

NOTE If you can't deposit the full $2000 you can still claim this offer with a lower amount. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion.

the 5 best offshore sportsbooks which have over $6000 in free bets available for new customers and can be redeemed to bet on the Breeders Cup. You can use these Breeders Cup free bets to back the US wonder horse FLIGHTLINE, who runs in the Breeders' Cup Classic (5:40pm) on Saturday.

If you claimed the full $6000 in Breeders Cup free bets on this page and used them ALL to back Flightline, then you could stand to win around $2,400 (based on his current odds of around 2/5) if the unbeaten 4 year-old demolishes his rivals again.

Or even if you just claim the full £750 free bet with Bovada (deposit $1000 to get the $750 free bet) you can see from our bet slip below that’s still a cracking $300 ‘RISK-FREE WIN’ if Flightline gets the job done.

Or, if you can’t ‘max-out’ and deposit the full amounts, then read on as you can still claim our Flightline Breeders Cup free bets on this page. Our offshore Sportsbooks featured on this page will still allow you to claim their sign-up matched bets offers with a much lower initial first deposit.

you can place a bet on Flightline at the Breeders Cup in any US State this weekend, including the home of Keeneland racetrack, Kentucky.

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday, which is the last race of the 2022 Breeders Cup World Championships meeting and also the showcase event, looks to be all about one horse this year – FLIGHTLINE.

The betting for the $6m contest has been dominated by the John W Sadler-trained Flightline, who has won all five of his starts, and is being labelled as the next big talking horse in America.

His trainer, John W Sadler, who won the Classic in 2018 with Accelerate, is no stranger to winning this top prize and in Flightline he really could have one of the best ever racehorses in history – we’ll see on Saturday.

The 4 year-old was last seen winning the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept 3 – bolting up by a staggering 19 1/2 lengths. That victory took his win tally to 5-from-5 and with that last run also his debut try over the Breeders’ Cup Classic distance (1m2f), so we know he stays the yardage.

Did You Know? Flightline has won his 5 races by a total of 63 1/2 lengths!

On Saturday, Flightline will be taking on some useful other runners in what’s set to be his biggest test to date. Those rivals include Epicenter, who has only finished out of the first three once from his 10 career starts and was last on the track when winning easily in the Grade One Runhappy Travers Stakes at Saratoga (Aug 27).

Life Is Good is another for those looking to oppose Flightline might cling to – he comes from the Todd Pletcher barn that won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2019 with Vino Rosso. This 4 year-old heads into the Breeders’ Cup Classic off the back of a comfortable 1 1/4 length win in the Woodward Stakes at Belmont on Oct 1 and has so far racked-up 9 career wins from his 11 starts.

Taiba will be looking to add to the cracking record of the powerful Bob Baffert yard in this race after they’ve won the first prize four times in the past. With only five career outings (3 wins) this 3 year-old looks the type to have more to come and certainly rates a live outsider. While of the eight runners we’ve also got this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike entered.

For all horse racing fans the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is certainly a race to set your alarm for as there is every chance we could be witnessing something very special with the exciting Flightline looking to etch his name in the horse racing hall of fame and join other US horse racing greats like Secretariat, Man O War, and Seattle Slew.

WATCH: Flightline winning last time out at Del Mar – Is Flightline The Next Big Horse Racing Superstar?

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

Listed below are the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup World Championship races, which are spread over the Keeneland horse racing meeting on Friday & Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel & BetOnline 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & BetOnline 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC & BetOnline

Breeders Cup Sports Betting Markets

From the standard ‘win’ market to the more advanced multiples like the Trifecta, our sports betting sites have you covered.

Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st

Bet on a horse to finish 1st Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd

Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3

Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3 Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third. Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.

Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card. Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

