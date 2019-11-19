Baby Shark Live! coming in 2020 with a show at Altria Theater

Baby Shark Live! will continue to make a splash across North America and play over 70 cities this spring, including a show at Altria Theater in Richmond.

Baby Shark Live! will play Altria Theater on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at Altria Theater.com or Etix.com and by phone charge at 800-512-ETIX (3849).

Tickets start at $34.50. Additional fees may apply.

For tickets and additional information, visit babysharklive.com.

