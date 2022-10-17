Avoid the Spice Girl Crypto Scam with Reliable & Profitable Cryptos in 2022

Crypto scams are rampant these days. This is due to the lack of proper security protocols by projects, blockchains, and exchanges. The former Spice Girl Singer and her contacts could have been victims last weekend.

On Sunday, word spread that Spice Girl Mel B had been impersonated by crypto scammers looking to receive funds from the singer’s celebrity contacts.

The scammers asked Mel B’s family and friends to contribute towards an alleged new charity campaign of hers. Former Singer Mel B is now an active campaigner for charity projects against domestic violence. The illicit project was dubbed “Help African Children Dying Of Thirst.” The scammers asked her A-list contacts to donate money via Binance, promising them a chance to exchange FIAT for Bitcoins at low rates. The scam would have been successful if not for a few friends who called her to confirm the project.

Mel B immediately alerted the Police and assured her contacts that she had nothing to do with the project.

This goes to prove that anyone could be scammed; however, you can significantly minimize the risk of this happening to you by carrying out proper research. Before you confirm that a token is reliable and secure, you must know:

When they were launched

The developers behind the project

The blockchain technology used

Total supply and value

Their unique features

This allows you to know if they’re worth investing in. Two coins that fit these criteria are TAMA and IMPT. Learn about them and six other tokens as you read on.

Reviewing Reliable and Profitable Cryptos

The cryptocurrencies listed below are our top 8 most reliable, secure, and profitable tokens. Each project provides scam-proof opportunities for investors to make significant profits.

Impt.io (IMPT) — Most Secure Low-Cap Carbon-Trade Green Crypto

Tamadoge (TAMA) — Overall Best Meme Coin For Safe Play-to-Earn NFT Gaming

Solana (SOL) — Top Trending Crypto In NFT and DeFi Niches

Ripple (XRP) — Popular Crypto Set For Rebound

Binance coin (BNB) — Utility Token for Largest Crypto Exchange

Ethereum (ETH) — Best Undervalued Altcoin With Secure Protocols

Tron (TRX) — Secure Crypto With Solid Upside Potentials

Avalanche (AVAX) — Open Source Proof-Of-Stale Token

IMPT, a Web3 ecosystem, connects socially conscious companies and people looking to lessen their carbon footprint with high-impact environmental projects. Through the portal, you may purchase carbon credits and contribute financially to various (controlled) ecological regeneration and restoration projects.

You can earn IMPT tokens through the IMPT purchasing platform when you buy products from businesses that value the environment. By producing carbon credits in the form of NFTs, IMPT lessens double counting and fraud from the carbon market. IMPT presale is ongoing at $0.018 per IMPT token. You can start the journey to 30x gains before 2023 now.

Tamadoge (TAMA) — Overall Best Meme Coin For Safe Play-to-Earn NFT Gaming

TAMA, the entry point token for the Tamaverse, enables users to create, breed, and engage in combat with their very own Tamadoge pets (TAMA). Users can advance on the leaderboard each month by breeding, training, and fighting with their Tamadoge NFTs. It will be possible for everyone to mint their own doges.

Solid Proof thoroughly reviewed the contract code and found it 100 percent secure. Additionally, to ensure the overall security of the project, Coinsniper thoroughly investigated each team member and associated brands.

Tamadoge ultra-rare NFTs are currently up for sale on OpenSea. These tokens have unique powers to increase a user’s points on the scoreboard.

Solana (SOL) — Top Trending Crypto In NFT and DeFi Niches

On the Solana blockchain, applications are created and deployed in a timely, cost-effective, and scalable manner. FTX selected Solana for the launch of their non-custodial decentralized exchange Serum. The native token SOL is used to pay transaction and smart contract execution costs and network security via staking. The token will eventually be utilized to vote in network governance.

Ripple (XRP) — Popular Crypto Set For Rebound

The purpose of the cryptocurrency token Ripple (XRP) was to move transactions from closed systems run by banking institutions to a more open system while substantially cutting costs. The trustless, rapid, and inexpensive characteristics of XRP transfers are advantageous for cross-border transactions.

On the Bitcoin blockchain, anyone may contribute processing power, confirm transactions, and protect the software. On the other hand, the XRP Ledger limits who can participate in network security and transaction validation.

Binance coin (BNB) — Utility Token for Largest Crypto Exchange

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, accepts payments in the form of the cryptocurrency known as Binance Coin (BNB). Since its debut in 2017, Binance Coin has developed, and it now facilitates more functions than just allowing trades on Binance’s exchange platform. It is being used for trade, processing payments, and even making travel arrangements. It can also be exchanged for or converted into cryptocurrencies like Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Ethereum (ETH) — Best Undervalued Altcoin With Secure Protocols

Ethereum is a decentralized software platform where decentralized apps (dApps) and smart contracts may be designed and managed without the oversight, control, or interference of third parties. Ether is a platform-specific cryptographic token that Ethereum uses to run its applications. On September 15, 2022, Ethereum completed the long-awaited switch to the proof-of-stake (PoS) validation process.

Tron (TRX) — Secure Crypto With Solid Upside Potentials

Tron is a decentralized blockchain network that seeks to revolutionize digital material distribution and the entertainment industry. The value of Tron’s native token, TRX, has increased by more than 200% during the past year.

The objective of Tron is to create a free, global platform for the storage and expansion of digital content that uses distributed storage technology to enable simple, affordable digital content sharing.

Avalanche (AVAX) — Open Source Proof-Of-Stale Token

In 2020, Ava Labs unveiled Avalanche, a blockchain platform that supports smart contracts. Avalanche aims to build a scalable blockchain system while preserving decentralization and security. It emphasizes low prices, quick transaction times, and environmental friendliness. Avalanche is powered by numerous consensus processes, including the native Avalanche coin (AVAX).

Last Words

Investing in any or all of the above tokens saves you from a nightmarish crypto scam. Impt presale is still ongoing and selling fast at 0.018 per token.