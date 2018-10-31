AvaCare Medical Partners with FODAC in Hurricane Florence relief efforts

When tragedy strikes, there always arises the need of helping the victims out, and this is made possible through joint efforts by the locals, non-governmental organizations, state agencies and other private agencies. The state of Georgia fell victim of the Hurricane Florence which was a Category 1 storm. Category 1 storms are typical of high-speed winds of up to 120 miles per hour and are known to cause a lot of destruction along its path. Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency started its operations and appointed FODAC which partnered with Avacare Medical work jointly to curb the menace.

The Georgia Hurricane Florence

The Hurricane Florence started at the North Carolina coast, and its power measured by the damages it caused on its way proved to be catastrophic. At this state, its speed estimated at 85 miles per hour but increased as it moved further to towards Georgia with the highest rate recorded at 120 miles per hour. With such velocity, there were torrential downpours that caused flooding in most parts of the state and putting the people in great danger. The GEMA reacted to the event on behalf of the country to curb the menace and secure the people from the fatalities of the calamity.

Curbing the Georgia Hurricane Florence

The storms are expected to cause severe damages in most parts of the Georgian state, and as a result, there was a need to have several organisations to work together. Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency is responsible for such disasters in the state and response to the impending catastrophe appointed the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) to serve as medical aides as well as distribute DME. This institution is international and played a significant role in the previous disasters which included Katrina, Sandy and Irene hurricanes. The AvaCare Medical extended these services by helping to raise funds.

The AvaCare Medical’s role

Through the fundraiser campaign spearheaded by the Avacare Medical, funding was made possible through donations from the well-wishers. The awareness campaigns attracted the attention of the public who contributed at least a dollar to help raise the required money. Funding went towards food and medics purchase that was used to care for the people. After successfully raised funds, the organisation worked with working with FODAC to promote support and refer the victims, and this makes them close allies with the former.

The End of the Hurricane

It is through the combined effort that success prevails. This process confirms that no man is an Island because FODAC alone would not have accomplished their mission and fulfill all the desired activities without involving other stakeholders in the fight against Hurricane Florence. From history, the hurricanes destroyed most property and even caused loss of life which is the most hurting thing we may ever experience. Losing a loved one hurts and whenever tragedy strikes, let us be willing to help our friends out of trouble by contributing through the relevant organisations that have dedicated their time to serving the nation in times of crisis.

