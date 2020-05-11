Auto accident numbers take a tumble as COVID-19 marches on

Published Monday, May. 11, 2020, 12:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

COVID-19 has caused chaos in the US, as well as the rest of the world. Thousands have died and millions are in lockdown. The economic situation is grim, with businesses closed and people laid off in many sectors. But despite the misery, there is one silver lining to rejoice about – the falling numbers of auto accidents in several major cities across the US.

San Francisco is currently under lockdown, like many other cities. In any given week, there are usually around 260 calls requesting emergency responders to the scene of a road traffic accident. Since the Shelter In Place order came into effect, this number has dropped to just 110. That’s more than half the usual number.

Traffic Levels Reduced

The main reason traffic collisions are so down is because the amount of traffic on the roads is significantly reduced. One local media outlet reports that traffic levels passing over the Bay Bridge are 70% lower than normal.

Many other cities have seen a similar pattern emerging. In LA, road accidents are 50% fewer than normal, and it’s been the same in Seattle. Fewer accidents mean fewer fatalities, which is a good thing given how many people are dying from coronavirus. Sadly, the death rate caused by Covid-19 will outstrip the number of people saved by reduced traffic levels. Still, at least our roads are safer!

Be a Careful Driver

Despite the fact there are fewer vehicles on the roads, drivers still need to take care. It’s vital that you don’t drive unless it’s absolutely necessary, for example, you have to travel to work, or you are classed as a priority worker. The fewer people on the roads, the better. Quieter roads make it easier for emergency response vehicles to reach the scene of an accident much faster. Furthermore, the last place anyone wants to be right now is in a hospital because they are full of Covid-19 patients.

If you are unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident while you are going about your business, take heed of the following.

First, if you are not injured, take some photos of the scene and make a note of any witnesses to the accident, just in case there is a dispute over who is at fault. If you have dashcam footage, keep hold of this, as it could be very useful later.

Have a Medical Checkup

Call 911 if anyone was hurt, including yourself. Even if you don’t have any injuries, it’s always a good idea to get checked out by a doctor, as problems like whiplash can take a couple of days to manifest.

If the accident was not your fault, consider hiring a car accident lawyer from your state. Make sure he or she has plenty of experience in fighting for compensation for injured motorists. Hopefully, you were not to blame for the accident, but if you were at fault and you have been charged with a crime, contact an experienced lawyer immediately.

Lockdown won’t last forever and before long, traffic levels will return to normal. In the meantime, if you live near a busy road, you can enjoy cleaner air.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments