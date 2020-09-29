Authorities searching for missing Mount Sidney woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Mount Sidney woman who was last seen on Saturday when she dropped a family member off at work.

Alexis Paige Moore, 22, is 5’6″, 194 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She is operating a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Virginia registration UHR-7494.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Moore may be in North Carolina.

If anyone has any information about this missing woman, contact Ryan Martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

