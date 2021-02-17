Authorities: Remains of Nelson County teen reported missing in 2013 recovered, ID’d

The remains of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy have been located and identified, closing another chapter in the 2013 disappearance.

The news was announced Wednesday by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI’s Richmond Division and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office.

Murphy was reported missing on Aug. 3, 2013, after visiting a gas station in Lovingston. Remains were located on a private property near Stagebridge Road along Route 29 in Lovingston on Dec. 3, and the medical examiner’s office in Richmond reported back to authorities with confirmation that they were of Murphy on Feb. 5.

Randy Taylor was arrested a week after Murphy’s disappearance and charged in her abduction and murder, and was convicted and given two life sentences.

Of note: Taylor originally pleaded not guilty, then after being convicted in his jury trial, he tried to cut a deal for a reduced sentence in exchange for revealing the location of the body.

The offer was declined.

Authorities said in a press release Wednesday that with the conviction in the case and the recovery of Murphy’s remains, the case is now considered closed.

Her family provided the following statement:

“Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years. While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well. Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to the citizens of Nelson County, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and all of the search and rescue teams for your commitment and unwavering support to find Alexis. You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home! During this time, we ask that you continue to lift our family up in prayer and in the words of Alexis, ‘Keep Hope Alive’.”

