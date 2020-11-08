Authorities: Missing Augusta County woman, children could be headed to Nebraska

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman, and her two children, who were last seen at their Stuarts Draft residence on Oct. 30.

Mia C. Campbell, 33, and her two children – Urska J. Corey, 6, and Dane G. Corey, 4 – are believed to be headed to Nebraska in an improperly registered, red 2005 Ford Escape with VA registration USL-9413.

If anyone has any information about this missing woman and children, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

