Authorities investigating Augusta County break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into several vehicle break-ins that occurred in the area of Riverhead Drive, Staunton, between 10 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Surveillance footage shows a male gaining access to unlocked vehicles, attempting several other vehicle doors, and trespassing through homeowners’ yards.
The male is wearing a backpack and a distinct patterned hooded jacket.
If anyone has any information about this incident or can identify the suspect, contact Inv. T. Rexrode at 540 -245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.