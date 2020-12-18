Authorities investigating Augusta County break-ins

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into several vehicle break-ins that occurred in the area of Riverhead Drive, Staunton, between 10 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shows a male gaining access to unlocked vehicles, attempting several other vehicle doors, and trespassing through homeowners’ yards.

The male is wearing a backpack and a distinct patterned hooded jacket.

If anyone has any information about this incident or can identify the suspect, contact Inv. T. Rexrode at 540 -245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

