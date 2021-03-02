Author provides rare insight into daily life of sister-in-law of famous Civil War spy

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier celebrates Women’s History Month in March with a presentation by author Dr. Sheila Phipps.

On Thursday at 7 p.m. Phipps will share stories from her book Genteel Rebel: The Life of Mary Greenhow Lee at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable. A book sale and signing will follow the presentation.

Mary Greenhow Lee was born into a Richmond socialite family and was sister-in-law to the famous Confederate spy Rose O’Neal Greenhow. Lee later moved to Winchester, and during the Civil War, participated in her own forms of covert work during the times of Union occupation. She documented the movement of troops and provided a rare glimpse into Winchester daily life through her journal. Lee also served as a nurse caring for men on both sides of the conflict at a military hospital.

Phipps is an associate professor of history at Appalachian State University. She completed her Ph.D. in history at the College of William & Mary in 1998. Her areas of study focus on women, gender, colonial and nineteenth-century America, and the Civil War.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable will meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m. Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting.

Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

Presently PCWRT meetings are limited in capacity. Those that wish to attend need to reserve a seat on a first come first served basis. You may do so by emailing Tim Talbott at ttalbott@pamplinpark.org. A confirmation reply will be sent confirming your attendance or informing you that you have been added to the wait list.

