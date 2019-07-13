Author Mollie Cox Bryan to discuss her latest book, ‘The Jean Harlow Bombshell,’ at Wayne Theatre

Local author Mollie Cox Bryan will be a special guest at the Wayne Theater in Waynesboro on Monday, July 29, at 7 p.m.

Her latest book, The Jean Harlow Bombshell, a mystery novel, ties in to the film the theater is showing that night, which stars Jean Harlow — “Dinner at Eight.” After the showing, Bryan will answer questions and discuss the movie and book with Jimmy Overton, who hosts the community’s Classic Cinema Club.

“The Jean Harlow Bombshell” has been named a top mystery read for the month of May by CrimeReads and was called “(a)nother deftly crafted gem of a mystery novel by a gifted master of the genre,” by Midwest Review of Books.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with several community icons to celebrate Jean Harlow, this movie, and my book,” Bryan says. “Jimmy Overton, local musician and host of the Classic Movie Nights, the Wayne Theater, and Stone Soup Books, there for anybody who’d like to purchase a copy of my book.”

The Jean Harlow Bombshell is about Justine Turner, a world-famous biographer of Hollywood stars.

She’s also Charlotte Donovan’s overbearing boss. So it comes as no surprise to Charlotte when Justine requests an emergency meeting related to her latest in-progress biography. It is a surprise, though, when Justine up and dies before their urgent discussion can begin.

In the wake of such a tragedy, all Charlotte wants to do is finish the Jean Harlow biography that Justine had started. Instead, she finds herself in grave danger—stalked both online and in person by a drop-dead Jean Harlow look-alike. Together with police sergeant Den Brophy, Charlotte uncovers shocking revelations. But will these revelations be enough to catch the killer?

Mollie is a distant relative of Jean Harlow. Visit her website molliecoxbryan.com or email her at molliebryan@comcast.net.

