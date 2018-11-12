Author explores slavery, freedom at Pamplin Park

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will host an event titled Slavery & Freedom: Lectures & Book Signing on Sunday, Nov. 17 starting at 1:00 p.m.

“Who freed the slaves?” Since the end of the Civil War this complex question is one that many people have sought to answer definitively. Often due to the many different ways that Americans remember the process of emancipation, its answer remains elusive. However, thinking about this significant question opens opportunities for learning about different historical perspectives. Tim Talbott, Director of Education for the Pamplin Historical Park will ponder this question and explore the possible answers at 1:00 p.m.

A second speaker, Eugene Meyer will speak at 2:00 p.m. about his recently published book Five for Freedom: The African American Soldiers in John Brown’s Army. Late on the evening of October 16, 1859, John Brown and his band of 18 raiders descended on Harpers Ferry at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers. In an ill-fated attempt to incite a slave insurrection, they seized the federal arsenal, took hostages and retreated to a fire engine house where they barricaded themselves until a contingent of US Marines battered their way in on October 18.

The raiders were routed, and several were captured. Soon after, they were tried, convicted and hanged. Among Brown’s raiders were five African Americans whose lives and deaths have long been overshadowed by their martyred leader and, even today, are little remembered. Two—John Copeland and Shields Green—were executed. Two others—Dangerfield Newby and Lewis Leary—died at the scene. Newby, the first to go, was shot in the neck, then dismembered by townspeople and left for the hogs. He was trying to liberate his enslaved wife and children.

Of the five, only Osborne Perry Anderson escaped and lived to publish the lone insider account of the event that, most historians agree, was a catalyst to the catastrophic Civil War that followed over the country’s original sin of slavery.

Five for Freedom is the story of these five brave men, the circumstances in which they were born and how they came together at this time and place, grew to manhood and died. Their lives and deaths affected future generations, not just of their descendants, but of us all. It is a story that continues to resonate in the present.

This event is included with regular Park admission or Park membership and a limited quantity of books will be available for purchase and signing.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment